Highlights: Bucks 121, Thunder 119

Catch up on the top highlights and interviews from the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 121-119 victory over Oklahoma City.

OKC made things interesting at the end, but then Brook said 🤫 Full highlights: pic.twitter.com/9TB8s8l96N — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 11, 2019

Ohhh just a lil 7-0 run 😊#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/jxLGWktcyT — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 11, 2019

Giannis. HILL. ‼️ G I A N N I S ‼️ pic.twitter.com/sqzuO1Egue — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 11, 2019