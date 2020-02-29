HIGHLIGHTS: Bucks 133, Thunder 86
The Bucks beat the Thunder by 47 points for their third win this season by 40+ points.
Check out the highlights:
Giannis doing work in the paint 💪
February 29, 2020
#LetPatDunk? More like Let Pat Shoot!
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 29, 2020
Who can’t resist singing the @backstreetboys?
We know George Hill certainly can’t 😂 pic.twitter.com/Nhz9rwA4eZ
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 29, 2020
“Giannis can’t shoot”
lol#FearTheDeer
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 29, 2020
😤😤😤@MetroByTMobile | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/i1o9fEpwfV
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 29, 2020
#LetPatShoot 👀 pic.twitter.com/dikwBhaQt9
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 29, 2020
