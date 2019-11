Highlights: Bucks 134, Timberwolves 106

Check out the top highlights and interviews from the Milwauke Bucks’ 134-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was a very strange game, but nevertheless, a win. Full highlights from the @Bucks‘ 134-106 victory! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/fHp42p9uJo — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 5, 2019

The basket looks ok now 😏 pic.twitter.com/NCSPN8yWxe — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 5, 2019

Runnin’ away with it 🏃 🏃 🏃 🚶 pic.twitter.com/3Nzs4vvXht — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 5, 2019

Your daily serving of BIG RAGU 🍝#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/SwFe9PdBms — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 5, 2019