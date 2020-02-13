HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers 118, Bucks 111
The Milwaukee Bucks enter the All-Star break with a 46-8 record after falling to the Indiana Pacers 118-111.
Check out the highlights:
Marvin Williams scores his first bucket with the @Bucks 🙌#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/jTpAnDDcib
Khash Money Middleton 💰@TacoBell | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/pjbQaT1X8V
Hereeee come the #Bucks 👀👀@MetroByTMobile | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/0QusZ3Llw2
T O U G H, @EBled2 💪💪@MetroByTMobile | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/u4UodkjLi8
REVERSE! REVERSE!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/19P9LhYoRr
Full highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OGlB6G3Y90
