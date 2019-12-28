HIGHLIGHTS: Bucks 112, Hawks 86
The Milwaukee Bucks took care of business in Atlanta without Giannis Antetokounmpo who sat out with back soreness.
Check out the highlights from their 112-86 win:
The @Bucks are off and runnin’ in Atlanta!
Tune in:
📺 @fswisconsin
https://t.co/Kd5FohXhNz
Splash Mountain is open in the ATL 💦⛰#FearTheDeer | @metrobytmobile pic.twitter.com/Vjuku6nnZZ
DiVincenzo ➡️ Middleton 😤😤😤#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/BHCLWzkiMx
AIR LOPEZ 😱#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/olw8j1gjOc
Ersan Ilyasova joins @ZoraStephenson after scoring 10 points in the first half for the @Bucks pic.twitter.com/APMW1rAgBd
🔥 Ersan for threeeeee 🔥#FearTheDeer | @metrobytmobile pic.twitter.com/D3BldwbUKT
.@pconnaughton throws it down and the bench goes wild 😂 pic.twitter.com/ve9z8TUVQO
