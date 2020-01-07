HIGHLIGHTS: Spurs 126, Bucks 104
The Spurs hit a season-high 19 3-pointers to beat the Bucks 126-104 and snap their five-game winning streak.
Check out the highlights:
.@EBled2 finds @Giannis_An34 for the flush!
📺 @fswisconsin
📱 https://t.co/EPVdRJmak7 pic.twitter.com/tNK4WfJgYs
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 7, 2020
Nothin’ but nylon.@George_Hill3 | @metrobytmobile pic.twitter.com/wUmDz6NEk1
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 7, 2020
THE BIG RAGU IS BACK!@MetroByTMobile | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/LuR9p1EIL4
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 7, 2020
The @Bucks‘ bench liked that one 😂#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/dT6WRpLwhf
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 7, 2020
The Spurs hand the #Bucks just their sixth loss of the season
Full highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/iyZE16qzQ0
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 7, 2020