HIGHLIGHTS: Bucks at Knicks
Giannis posted his third triple-double of the season to help lead the Bucks past the Knicks 123-102.
Check out the highlights:
The Big Ragu is off to a hot start at Madison Square Garden 🔥
📺 @fswisconsin
📱 https://t.co/DPpi3dPGz6 pic.twitter.com/2cSFYEYSKs
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2019
Giannis drains his 50th triple of the season 💰💰💰#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/aRdLomXBN7
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2019
George Hill leads the NBA in 3-point percentage and HE CAN DO THIS pic.twitter.com/YQ5H83o5Hv
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2019
🚨 GEORGE HILL BEATS THE BUZZER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/FKqzM3DMRE
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2019
Brook Lopez is with @ZoraStephenson to talk about the first half at Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/Tp8EkEwjJj
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2019
Pat Connaughton summarizes tonight's game pic.twitter.com/5xfh6kcLwo
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2019
⚠️ TRIPLE-DOUBLE ALERT ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Mr6qbe6ZzB
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2019
Kyle Korver brings the belt back to the Garden in honor of @SteveNovak16 😂 pic.twitter.com/FKTlxAp7q2
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2019
THANASIS 😳 pic.twitter.com/go7AcPnG7i
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2019
2️⃣6️⃣-4️⃣
Giannis notched his third triple-double of the season to help the @Bucks beat the Knicks.
Full highlights ↓ pic.twitter.com/pPylB7BFsQ
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2019