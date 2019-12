HIGHLIGHTS: Bucks at Grizzlies

The winning streak continues.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined for 63 points to help the Bucks pull away for their 17th straight victory, 127-114 over the Grizzlies.

Check out the highlights:

GIANNIS SPLITS THE DEFENDERS AND SLAMS IT HOME 💥 pic.twitter.com/scimSUDsQf — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 14, 2019

GEORGE HILL AT THE BUZZER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XMNXMCZp7a — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 14, 2019

The #Bucks‘ bench is a mood pic.twitter.com/gA4ApEIqPY — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 14, 2019

🚨 GIANNIS POSTER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/T7khApHVNx — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 14, 2019

1️⃣7️⃣ STRAIGHT Second longest win streak in franchise history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/x0RCkiB1y3 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 14, 2019

The #Bucks haven’t lost a game in 35 days. Highlights from their 17th straight win ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/EeBtgbCj9m — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 14, 2019

Khris Middleton is with @ZoraStephenson after scoring 26 points in the @Bucks‘ 17th consecutive win pic.twitter.com/WTPJJMLCmP — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 14, 2019