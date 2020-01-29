HIGHLIGHTS: Bucks 151, Wizards 131

Khris Middleton poured in a career-high 51 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards 151-131.

Check out the highlights:

The @Bucks and Wizards pay tribute to Kobe Bryant by taking a 24 and 8-second shot clock violation as the fans at Fiserv Forum chant “Kobe" pic.twitter.com/TS0Z4FZg32 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2020

Robin Lopez is with @ZoraStephenson after helping the @Bucks score 88 (!) points in the first half pic.twitter.com/8NatEd5ci9 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2020

Ridiculous. Khris Middleton is 7-for-7 from downtown tonight. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/3ijNjQ4DDn — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2020

Khris Middleton gets his first career 50-point game 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/tFEaKCIjTp — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2020