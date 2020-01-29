HIGHLIGHTS: Bucks 151, Wizards 131
Khris Middleton poured in a career-high 51 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards 151-131.
Check out the highlights:
The @Bucks and Wizards pay tribute to Kobe Bryant by taking a 24 and 8-second shot clock violation as the fans at Fiserv Forum chant “Kobe" pic.twitter.com/TS0Z4FZg32
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2020
🔥🔥🔥
Hot start for the @Bucks!
📱 https://t.co/hILKsNWpUv pic.twitter.com/xPzxZeL5Hj
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2020
GIVE EM THE HOOK, @rolopez42 pic.twitter.com/FO36P3S5mR
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2020
The @Bucks can't miss 😱😱😱#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/O4IR18dw99
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2020
Robin Lopez is with @ZoraStephenson after helping the @Bucks score 88 (!) points in the first half pic.twitter.com/8NatEd5ci9
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2020
Ridiculous.
Khris Middleton is 7-for-7 from downtown tonight. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/3ijNjQ4DDn
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2020
42 points and counting for Money Middleton 💰@TacoBell | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/vDYzCJvtQE
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2020
A new career-high for @Khris22m 🔥#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/2UkDWZGdt8
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2020
5️⃣1️⃣@Khris22m | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/XdsTbVtLwU
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2020
Khris Middleton gets his first career 50-point game 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/tFEaKCIjTp
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2020
Khris Middleton scored a career-high 51 points to help the #Bucks beat the Wizards 151-131
Highlights ↓ pic.twitter.com/nwvPLqe0Un
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2020