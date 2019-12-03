Highlights: Bucks 132, Knicks 88
Giannis Antetokounmpo needed only 14 minutes to record another double-double and help the Milwaukee Bucks win their 12th straight game in a 132-88 rout of the New York Knicks.
Check out the highlights:
Welcome back to the starting lineup, @Khris22m 👌
📺 @fswisconsin
📱 https://t.co/s0qPCMuHMb pic.twitter.com/jYLpXKMchY
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2019
GIANNIS WITH AUTHORITY. 😤#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Q8RdyDtEKM
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2019
.@Khris22m has a little fun with the @Bucks‘ bench 😂#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/EwZfY8GMQM
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2019
D.J. Wilson is with @ZoraStephenson after helping the @Bucks take a 72-45 lead at halftime pic.twitter.com/bBI544TtcW
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2019
Giannis hitting deep 3s >>>#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/lm03WtUCA9
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2019
Thanasis Antetokounmpo hits the fadeaway and does his own mean mug 😤#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Tb3ERKdAE6
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2019
Giannis on the kiss cam pic.twitter.com/CN6VTnJzCS
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2019
The @Bucks have won back-to-back games by 40+ points 😳
Full highlights from their 132-88 win over the Knicks ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vX797rlzO2
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 3, 2019