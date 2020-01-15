HIGHLIGHTS: Bucks 128, Knicks 102
Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks completed a sweep of the Knicks with a 128-102 win.
Check out the highlights:
We love an early mean mug 😤
📺 @fswisconsin
📱 https://t.co/z1LDGh2tOQ pic.twitter.com/LQ2eIt8ZLy
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 15, 2020
“Bledsoe shooting the way @SteveNovak16 did in New York … quickly” – @Paschketball pic.twitter.com/lz1740yx1O
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 15, 2020
Bledshow ➡️ Middleton 💯@MetroByTMobile | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/w20afUh9Ct
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 15, 2020
“My goodness”
Same, @Paschketball, same@MetroByTMobile | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Jt7T5mxl1s
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 15, 2020
Donte Divincenzo is with @ZoraStephenson after helping the @Bucks take a 65-40 lead at half pic.twitter.com/OIXsV3wtoK
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 15, 2020
3️⃣4️⃣
Giannis scores his number in 19 minutes.#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/ZopZLIcBn0
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 15, 2020
GO PACK GO!@TheRealZSmith and @Showtyme_33 are in the house at tonight’s @Bucks game!#ThePackIsBack | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/XyvLe8kTcH
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 15, 2020
Sterling Brown with the spin cycle! 🌪@TacoBell | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/MCLfJ2yewn
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 15, 2020
Highlights ↓ pic.twitter.com/NI5LFR0GFM
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 15, 2020