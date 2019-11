Highlights: Bucks 124, Bulls 115

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks held on to beat the Chicago Bulls 124-115.

Check out the highlights:

Giannis takes it coast to coast in 5 dribbles 😂 pic.twitter.com/EvLCSnUcOj — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 15, 2019

GIANNIS COMES OUT OF NOWHERE 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tQqrwky5KQ — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 15, 2019

Why score one when you can score two?#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/8WKAct8FPH — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 15, 2019

.@Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is in the house at tonight's @Bucks game! pic.twitter.com/WlkFvMsTyg — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 15, 2019