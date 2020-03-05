HIGHLIGHTS: Bucks 119, Pacers 100
Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 29 points, the Milwaukee Bucks used a balanced attack to beat the Indiana Pacers 119-100.
Check out the highlights:
GIANNIS CORNER THREE@TacoBell | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/hptk3COtJR
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2020
The Big Ragu hits from downtown 🙌@MetroByTMobile | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/kjMPjxhjix
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2020
Four defenders? No problem.@MetroByTMobile | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/ZTKEkiqVKO
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2020
Marvin Williams is with @ZoraStephenson to talk about the first half and his transition with the #Bucks pic.twitter.com/flZAjfi05I
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2020
Giannis finds Splash Mountain for 3️⃣@MetroByTMobile | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/uWmRVGB4ji
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2020
Khash
💰💰💰
Middleton pic.twitter.com/lkyvUZbeNZ
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2020
🙌🙌🙌
Donte matches a career-high with 19 points. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Vf3ExaDB6v
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2020
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UdL9svgAqh
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 5, 2020