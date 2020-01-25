Highlights: Bucks 116, Hornets 103
Check out the top highlights and interviews from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 116-103 win over Charlotte in Paris.
Business trip complete. ✅
Full highlights from the #Bucks' 40th win of the season that capped off a memorable week in Paris: pic.twitter.com/cuf2g6GDAU
We see @Giannis_An34's mean mugs made the trip to Paris 😤@Bucks | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/suDyuPOVWI
Talk about a EURO step 😏#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/v8Svh82mhw
BIG RAGU SAYS "AU REVOIR"
🍝💥🍝 pic.twitter.com/VoiSXqj5Ks
Tackled at the goal line!
¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/rZMNdASeiU
HANG THIS IN THE LOUVRE 😱
(it’s right down the road) pic.twitter.com/E4cbFHrUPV
🗣️ LET PAT DUNK ON EVERY CONTINENT@pconnaughton | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/WQT34eB4su
Wut.
Even Mona Lisa is smiling at this play.#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/FbshrqdMha
.@EBled2 following the @Bucks' 116-103 win over Charlotte: "Our second unit was unbelievable. They picked it up for us.”#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/dtvsPfr68z
What makes the @Bucks the best team in the league?
Coach Bud answers this question and recaps the week in Paris following a win over Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/rlhTgurp68
The atmosphere in Paris was “amazing.”
Just ask @Giannis_An34 and @EBled2. pic.twitter.com/DLyWvC0QDG
