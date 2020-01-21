Highlights: Bucks 111, Bulls 98
Check out the top highlights and interviews from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 111-98 win over the Chicago Bulls.
39-6.
Seven straight wins.
Full highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ydAPYfjH4M
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 21, 2020
This feed from @Khris22m was NICE! 😲
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 20, 2020
Giannis.#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/5mO4pjPYjd
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 20, 2020
🚨 KHRIS JUST DUNKED 🚨#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/7jXU7jNRmX
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 20, 2020
"Old man basketball WORKS!"
— The one and only @olskool888 pic.twitter.com/SIcH2asJdH
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 20, 2020
Get up there, Giannis! 😤#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/D4l4tZm4xm
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 20, 2020
.@EBled2 should be named an All-Star for this play alone 👀@Bucks | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/F00WihPUCa
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 20, 2020
It's simply not fair anymore.
😤 @Giannis_An34 😤 pic.twitter.com/QbgbsQq5D1
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 20, 2020
THE SEAS PARTED FOR GIANNIS!
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 20, 2020
Quick release! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/LN3OuGt41F
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 21, 2020
There it is!@Giannis_An34 logs another triple-double … in style 😎 pic.twitter.com/5AY0hWAL5h
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 21, 2020
.@WessyWes23 on the adjustments the #Bucks made in the second half: “We had to start playing with pace and get the ball moving.”#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/awUvmDyx6b
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 21, 2020
It wasn’t an easy win, but the #Bucks rallied to beat Chicago behind @Giannis_An34’s 18th career triple-double.
Off to Paris. ✈️#BucksFastbreak, presented by @wbsilverlining pic.twitter.com/EitJgU9OM6
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 21, 2020