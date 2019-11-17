Highlights: Bucks 102, Pacers 83
Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 26 points and 13 rebounds, the Milwaukee Bucks won their third straight game with a 102-83 win over the Pacers.
Check out the highlights:
Nice start by Donte and the @Bucks!
Tune in to tonight's game vs. the Pacers:
📺 @fswisconsin
📱 https://t.co/wbgIHiBR5H pic.twitter.com/xKQ85nSyd6
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2019
That's how you end a quarter 👌@Giannis_An34 | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Gdic0bxjAJ
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2019
GIANNIS IS UPON US. pic.twitter.com/GKjKrrloPa
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2019
360 views of those Giannis dunks 👀#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/QRfGswLwA1
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2019
Silky smooth.@EBled2 | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/iEMY7aayXc
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2019
The @Bucks win their third straight game with a 102-83 win over the Pacers
Full highlights ↓ pic.twitter.com/42ydQbD4jo
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2019