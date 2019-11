HIGHLIGHTS: Bucks vs. Jazz

The Greek Freak went off.

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in a season-high 50 points and had 0 turnovers to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Utah Jazz 122-118.

Check out the highlights:

