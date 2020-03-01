HIGHLIGHTS: Bucks 93, Hornets 85
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 93-85 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Check out the highlights:
Giannis… too easy 😳😳
pic.twitter.com/nh32EGKb40
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 1, 2020
George Hill nails it from long range 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ePHLhYi9uh
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 1, 2020
Giannis goes Coast 2 Coast ⚡⚡⚡#FearTheDeer
pic.twitter.com/k97YbuQV8v
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 1, 2020
Like a hot knife through butter, Giannis makes 'em pay pic.twitter.com/hXHj7ugQfW
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 1, 2020
Wes Matthews is always on point! 🎯#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/nJMQVt4wy2
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 1, 2020
Mr. Antetokounmpo, HOW DO YOU DO??? pic.twitter.com/F6NGGNPLAY
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 1, 2020
Check out some of the best moments in the victory ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jxMfUZ8aT8
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 1, 2020