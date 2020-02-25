HIGHLIGHTS: Bucks 137, Wizards 134
Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards came to play, but the Milwaukee Bucks got the overtime win behind Khris Middleton’s 40 points.
Check out the highlights:
Just another routine transition dunk from Giannis 👀#FearTheDeer
Khris Middleton goes coast to coast!
Hit 'em with the step back @WessyWes23!
Eric Bledsoe. No hesitation 💪 pic.twitter.com/eiMHUJsjvR
Stuck in a corner? Not a problem for @Khris22m #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/2035ItDO8v
Spiiinnn moooovve 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/VirOb3eSo5
ROLO SAYS N🚫-N🚫! pic.twitter.com/wHJ4gIrO6z
Uuumm you might wanna defend him…#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/gTAWlIaM1s
Who said Bledsoe couldn't shoot?? pic.twitter.com/prtFSWLQJo
Shooters shoot
Middleton nails the clutch trey 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zXeLCEY8fj
It certainly wasn't the easiest win for the #Bucks, but it counts the same in the standings.
Check out some of the best moments in Milwaukee's 137-134 OT win over the Wizards. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yPKLBQI0P4
