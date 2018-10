Hear from the Milwaukee Brewers players and manager following a 4-0 win against the Colorado Rockies in Game 2 of the NLDS:

Catcher Erik Kratz

Manager Craig Counsell

Third baseman Mike Moustakas

Pitcher Jhoulys Chacin and infielder Hernan Perez

First baseman Jesus Aguilar

Game 3 starting pitcher Wade Miley