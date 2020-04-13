Packers all-time tournament second round: 1966 (2) vs. 1960 (10)

Second-round matchup in the all-time Green Bay Packers tournament — No. 2 seed 1966 vs. No. 10 seed 1960.

The eventual winner of Super Bowl I allowed nearly 60 fewer points than any other team in the NFL (163). The defense once again featured five first-team All-Pros: Herb Adderley, Lee Roy Caffey, Willie Davis, Ray Nitschke and Willie Wood. The defense collected 28 interceptions while NFL MVP Bart Starr threw only three in 251 attempts. He completed 62.2% of his passes and had a 105.0 passer rating – no QB would post that high a passer rating again until Dan Marino in 1984. Taylor rushed for only 705 yards and four TDs but also had a team-high 41 catches for 331 yards and two TDs. Carroll Dale led receivers with 876 yards and seven TDs. Green Bay stormed through the NFL West with a 12-2 record, beat Dallas in the NFL championship 34-27 and then topped Kansas City in the first Super Bowl 35-10.

First round: 1966 (No. 2 seed) 27, 2016 (No. 15 seed) 9.

The dynasty was forming but not quite there yet. Green Bay finished second in the NFL in both points for and against and eventually suffered the first – and only – postseason defeat of Lombardi’s Packers head coaching tenure. Green Bay had a lethal 1-2 punch in the backfield as Jim Taylor rushed for 1,110 yards and 11 TDs and Paul Hornung for 671 yards and 13 TDs. The quarterback play was not strong with Starr (57.0%, 1,358 yards, 4 TD, 8 INT) and Lamar McHan (36.3%, 517 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT). Nevertheless, somehow Max McGee averaged 20.7 yards per catch (38-784-4). Bill Forrester and Henry Jordan were All-Pros. The pieces were forming as Ray Nitschke, in his third year, made six starts and Davis joined the team after two seasons with Cleveland. The Packers lost to Philadelphia, 17-13, in the NFL championship.

First round: 1960 (No. 10 seed) 34, 1967 (No. 7 seed) 17.