Za’Darius Smith among three Packers added to Pro Bowl roster

There’s still a little football left for three Green Bay Packers.

On Tuesday, wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive tackle Kenny Clark and linebacker Za’Darius Smith were added to Sunday’s Pro Bowl roster.

The trio are injury replacements for Atlanta’s Julio Jones, the Rams’ Aaron Donald and Chicago’s Khalil Mack.

Adams will be making his third straight Pro Bowl appearance. The last Packers wideout to make three consecutive Pro Bowls was Sterling Sharpe in 1992-94.

Clark and Smith will both be appearing in their first Pro Bowl, although Clark was named an alternate in 2018 but did not attend.

Smith notably wore – and displayed during Green Bay’s win over Seattle in the playoffs – a t-shirt noting how he’d been snubbed.

While these three Packers were added, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had been the only Green Bay player previously named to the game, pulled out of the Pro Bowl due to injury. He will be replaced by Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins.