Packers activate LB Biegel, sign LS Hart and CB Brown

The Green Bay Packers made multiple roster moves on Friday afternoon, activating linebacker Vince Biegel and signing long snapper Derek Hart and cornerback Donatello Brown, the latter from the practice squad.

Green Bay also placed safety Kentrell Brice and long snapper Taybor Pepper on injured reserve. The Packers added tight end Emanuel Byrd to the practice squad.

Pepper suffered a broken foot in practice Thursday. Brice injured his ankle during the Packers’ loss to the New Orleans Saints Oct. 22.

Biegel, a fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin, was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start his rookie year. He looks to make his NFL debut when the Packers play at Detroit on Monday night.

Hart, who played at James Madison from 2012-15, was with Green Bay in training camp but released Aug. 28. Like Biegel, he’ll be playing in his first NFL regular-season game.

Pepper was with the Packers through a part of the offseason program but was released after rookie minicamp. He was re-signed Sept. 25 after veteran long snapper Brett Goode was injured in Green Bay’s 27-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

In Pepper’s four games with Green Bay, kicker Mason Crosby was 10 of 12 on extra points and made three of four field-goal attempts.