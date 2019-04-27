Packers use third-round pick to select TE Jace Sternberger

It took three rounds — and four picks — but Green Bay finally added a weapon in the 2019 NFL draft for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ passing game.

With the 12th pick of the third round (75th overall), Green Bay opted to select former Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger.

Sternberger was named a consensus All-American and to the All-SEC first team after an impressive junior year in 2018. Playing in 13 games, Sternberger caught 48 passes for 832 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sternberger began his collegiate career at Kansas but transferred after his redshirt freshman year in 2016. He caught one pass for five yards for the Jayhawks in 2016.

Sternberger joins Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis and Evan Baylis in the Packers’ tight-ends room. Signed to a three-year deal worth $30 million last offseason, the veteran Graham had a down year in 2018 and caught 55 passes for 636 yards and tied a career low with two touchdowns.

After two days of the NFL draft, the Packers have selected four players — linebacker Rashan Gary (12th overall), safety Darnell Savage (No. 21), center Elgton Jenkins (second round) and Sternberger.

The Packers traded both of their fourth-round picks Thursday night to move up and draft Savage, but they’ll still be busy in Rounds 4-7 on Saturday. Green Bay owns a fifth-round pick (No. 150), two sixth-rounders (No. 185, 194) and a seventh-round pick (No. 226).

Day 3 of the NFL draft begins Saturday at 11 a.m.