Veteran DL Treyvon Hester signs with Packers

The Green Bay Packers boosted their depth on the defensive line by signing veteran Treyvon Hester, the team announced Friday.

Hester, a seventh-round pick by Oakland in 2017, has spent time with the Raiders, Philadelphia and Washington. In 41 career games (two starts), Hester has logged 40 tackles, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble.

In a 2018 wild-card matchup between the Eagles and Bears, Hester was credited with a blocked kick on Chicago kicker Cody Parkey’s attempt from 43 yards in the closing seconds — a miss that is well known as the “Double Doink.”