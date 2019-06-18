Football season is just around the corner and there will be plenty to see and do for Green Bay Packers fans.

The Packers announced their training camp schedule Tuesday. Among the highlights: “Family Night,” a 5k, the Packers’ 100th birthday party, the “Packers Experience” festival and joint practices with the Houston Texans.

The three-day “Packers Experience” festival takes place July 25-27, followed by the Packers’ 100th birthday party on Aug. 11.

Packers fans can participate in a 1k kids run July 19 and a 5K July 20, plus a full practice on Aug. 2 featuring fireworks and a variety of game day-style elements as part of “Family Night.”

The Packers open the preseason with a game against the Texans on Aug. 8 following a pair of joint practices Aug. 5-6.

Green Bay visits the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 15 before heading to Canada on Aug. 22 and returning to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 29.