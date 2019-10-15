Packers Snap Counts: Williams plays more than Jones in return

Jamaal Williams hadn’t played since being injured on the first play of the game in Week 4 vs. Philadelphia.

The Green Bay Packers running back returned Monday night and quickly overtook Aaron Jones in snaps between the two running backs.

It was nearly a 50-50 split, but Williams still had the edge 39-36.

Of course, the fact that Jones lost a fumble and dropped a wide-open deep pass which would have been a sure touchdown didn’t help his cause. Williams rushed for 104 yards on 14 carries (7.4 average) and caught four of five targets for 32 yards and a TD, which certainly helped him stay on the field as well.

This might be something of surprise, especially since Jones was coming off a four TD game against Dallas, but Williams did out-snap Jones in Week 3 against Denver, 35-22.

Williams played on 61% of those snaps against the Broncos, which was a season high, but his 39 snaps vs. the Lions were his highest of the season. It will be interesting to see how this running back tandem plays out.

Other notes from Monday’s snap counts:

— Who thought Jake Kumerow would lead Packers wide receivers in snap counts in, well, any game this season? (Stop, you’re lying.) Kumerow’s 65 snaps (88%) were eight more than any other receiver. Marquez Valdes-Scantling had 57 snaps (77%) despite missing time due to an injury.

— No other wide receiver played half of the offensive snaps. Geronimo Allison had 32 (43%) before being lost to a head injury. Darrius Shepherd had 21 snaps combined entering the game; he had 29 (39%). Allen Lazard made the most of his 17 snaps (23%), corralling four catches in five targets for 65 yards and a TD.

— Safety Adrian Amos and linebacker Blake Martinez have yet to miss a defensive snap this season, once again appearing on every play.

— Preston Smith saw his most action since Week 1, getting 53 snaps (90%). Smith was credited with four tackles, 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. He hadn’t reached 90% of the defensive snaps in a game since appearing in 99% against Chicago.

— Meanwhile, first-round pick Rashan Gary had his fewest snaps since the opener, playing in just nine (15%).

— Tight end Evan Baylis, signed off the practice squad earlier in the day, got one offensive snap, doubling his total on the season. He also had one snap against Denver in Week 3.

— Cornerback Josh Jackson had 25 snaps on special teams, but none on defense.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (74) % Bulaga 74 100% Turner 74 100% Jenkins 74 100% Rodgers 74 100% Bakhtiari 74 100% Linsley 74 100% Kumerow 65 88% Valdes-Scantling 57 77% Graham 54 73% Williams 39 53% Jones 36 49% Allison 32 43% Shepherd 29 39% Lewis 29 39% Lazard 17 23% Vitale 10 14% Baylis 1 1% Light 1 1%

DEFENSE