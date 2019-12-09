Packers Snap Counts: Tight ends showcased vs. Redskins

Looking at the box score from the Green Bay Packers’ 20-15 win over Washington, and it’s easy to see running back Aaron Jones was the star of the game. Jones tallied 192 total yards and a score in the win.

But the Packers’ tight ends played a big role, too.

Jimmy Graham was third on the team in targets with five and finished the game with three receptions for 49 yards, including a 20-yard connection with Aaron Rodgers on the Packers’ first play from scrimmage.

It was Graham’s first game with more than two receptions since Week 9.

Although Graham posted the yards, it was second-year tight end Robert Tonyan who found the end zone. Tonyan caught a 12-yard pass from Rodgers for a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter for his second career score.

Veteran Marcedes Lewis saw the most snaps of any tight end with 39 (63%). He caught one pass for five yards, one week after scoring his first touchdown since 2017.

And let’s not forget about Jace Sternberger, a third-round pick placed on injured reserve before the regular season and activated Nov. 2.

Sternberger played just six snaps but was targeted for the first time in his career. He has yet to haul in a reception after racking up 48 catches for 832 yards and 10 touchdowns for Texas A&M last season.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Jones played 36 snaps, 10 more than fellow running back Jamaal Williams.

— Packers first-round pick Rashan Gary was on the field for 13 snaps. He hasn’t seen 20+ defensive snaps since Week 5.

— Wide receiver Marques Valdes-Scantling played a season-low 10 offensive snaps and wasn’t targeted. Geronimo Allison has played more snaps than Valdes-Scanltling for the past four weeks.

GAME 13: VS. REDSKINS (OFFENSE)