Packers Snap Counts: Green Bay running out of backs

First, Jamaal Williams was a backup.

Then, once Ty Montgomery went down, Williams figured to become the next great Green Bay Packers running back. Instead, fellow rookie Aaron Jones knocked him down the depth chart — he, too, was the next great Packers back — before Montgomery returned to confuse the issue even further.

With Week 11 up next, Williams is back in the driver’s seat by default.

He appeared on a career-high 53 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps after Montgomery (ribs) and Jones (knee) were lost to injuries, toting the ball a whopping 20 times against the Chicago Bears for 67 yards, with a long of just seven yards.

Williams is the first Packers running back to carry the ball at least 20 times in a single game this season — Jones and Montgomery both have 19-carry games under their belts — even if he didn’t do anything particularly splashy with them.

Williams ground out yards at a reliable clip against the Bears, averaging 3.35 yards per carry and helping Green Bay control the clock in a game that came down to the wire.

It was the first time Williams has had more than four carries in a single game — he had 11 carries total heading into Week 10 — while his 35 offensive snaps were a career high as well, up from just nine snaps in last week’s game, his first appearance since the Cowboys game.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Jordy Nelson led all Packers pass-catchers with 97 percent of the offensive snaps after ceding that title to Davante Adams in three of the last four games.

— Lance Kendricks continued to receive the bulk of the Packers’ tight end work following Martellus Bennett’s exit, out-snapping Richard Rodgers 46-32.

— Neither tight end did much with the uptick in reps. Kendricks was targeted twice, while Rodgers was targeted just once.

— After playing 19 defensive snaps in his NFL debut, linebacker Vince Biegel was in on just six defensive plays vs. Chicago.

— Linebacker Blake Martinez played every snap for the second straight week and has played all but one defensive snap in the last three games.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (66) % Evans 66 100% Bakhtiari 66 100% Taylor 66 100% McCray 66 100% Hundley 66 100% Linsley 66 100% Nelson 64 97% Adams 54 82% Kendricks 46 70% Cobb 37 56% Williams 35 53% R. Rodgers 32 48% Ripkowski 22 33% Montgomery 14 21% Allison 12 18% Davis 7 11% Jones 6 9% Janis 1 2%

DEFENSE