Packers Snap Counts: Green Bay running out of backs
First, Jamaal Williams was a backup.
Then, once Ty Montgomery went down, Williams figured to become the next great Green Bay Packers running back. Instead, fellow rookie Aaron Jones knocked him down the depth chart — he, too, was the next great Packers back — before Montgomery returned to confuse the issue even further.
More Packers coverage
With Week 11 up next, Williams is back in the driver’s seat by default.
He appeared on a career-high 53 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps after Montgomery (ribs) and Jones (knee) were lost to injuries, toting the ball a whopping 20 times against the Chicago Bears for 67 yards, with a long of just seven yards.
Williams is the first Packers running back to carry the ball at least 20 times in a single game this season — Jones and Montgomery both have 19-carry games under their belts — even if he didn’t do anything particularly splashy with them.
Williams ground out yards at a reliable clip against the Bears, averaging 3.35 yards per carry and helping Green Bay control the clock in a game that came down to the wire.
It was the first time Williams has had more than four carries in a single game — he had 11 carries total heading into Week 10 — while his 35 offensive snaps were a career high as well, up from just nine snaps in last week’s game, his first appearance since the Cowboys game.
Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:
— Jordy Nelson led all Packers pass-catchers with 97 percent of the offensive snaps after ceding that title to Davante Adams in three of the last four games.
— Lance Kendricks continued to receive the bulk of the Packers’ tight end work following Martellus Bennett’s exit, out-snapping Richard Rodgers 46-32.
— Neither tight end did much with the uptick in reps. Kendricks was targeted twice, while Rodgers was targeted just once.
— After playing 19 defensive snaps in his NFL debut, linebacker Vince Biegel was in on just six defensive plays vs. Chicago.
— Linebacker Blake Martinez played every snap for the second straight week and has played all but one defensive snap in the last three games.
OFFENSE
|PLAYER
|Plays (66)
|%
|Evans
|66
|100%
|Bakhtiari
|66
|100%
|Taylor
|66
|100%
|McCray
|66
|100%
|Hundley
|66
|100%
|Linsley
|66
|100%
|Nelson
|64
|97%
|Adams
|54
|82%
|Kendricks
|46
|70%
|Cobb
|37
|56%
|Williams
|35
|53%
|R. Rodgers
|32
|48%
|Ripkowski
|22
|33%
|Montgomery
|14
|21%
|Allison
|12
|18%
|Davis
|7
|11%
|Jones
|6
|9%
|Janis
|1
|2%
DEFENSE
|PLAYER
|Plays (60)
|%
|House
|60
|100%
|Clinton-Dix
|60
|100%
|Martinez
|60
|100%
|Jones
|60
|100%
|Randall
|58
|97%
|Matthews
|52
|87%
|Perry
|48
|80%
|Daniels
|42
|70%
|King
|40
|67%
|Clark
|37
|62%
|Ryan
|29
|48%
|Brooks
|27
|45%
|Evans
|21
|35%
|Fackrell
|18
|30%
|Lowry
|18
|30%
|Whitehead
|12
|20%
|Adams
|7
|12%
|Biegel
|6
|10%
|Hawkins
|4
|7%
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED