The Green Bay Packers were prepared for right tackle Bryan Bulaga to miss Sunday’s game against the New York Giants after suffering a knee injury during the first quarter of their loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week.

General manager Brian Gutekunst made a flurry of moves to offset Bulaga’s potential absence, promoting Yosh Nijman from the practice squad, signing Cody Conway and claiming Jared Veldveer off waivers.

It never quite came to that.

The veteran tackle — listed as questionable entering Sunday’s game — missed just three snaps, while the Packers’ offensive line bounced back accordingly. The Giants managed just two quarterback hits and failed to sack Aaron Rodgers.

It’s the first time Rodgers has gone a full game without being sacked since the Packers’ win over the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Bulaga, who missed the 2013 season after suffering a torn ACL, has started in 107 games and played 111 since debuting in 2010.

Other notes:

— All four active tight ends played significant snaps against the Giants, including rookie Jace Sternberger, who played his first snap on offense in Week 9.

— Tight end Jimmy Graham played on just 42% of the offensive snaps. It’s just the third time the veteran has played fewer than 50% of the snaps this season.

— Aaron Jones out-snapped fellow running back Jamaal Williams 39-28. It’s the largest such edge for Jones, who typically splits the snaps fairly evenly with Williams, since Week 8.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (67) % Jenkins 67 100% Turner 67 100% Bakhtiari 67 100% Linsley 67 100% Rodgers 64 96% Bulaga 64 96% Adams 52 78% Allison 42 63% Jones 39 58% Lazard 37 55% Williams 28 42% Graham 28 42% Lewis 27 40% Tonyan 20 30% Valdes-Scantling 18 27% Sternberger 16 24% Kumerow 14 21% Vitale 12 18% Light 3 4% Boyle 3 4% Patrick 2 3%

DEFENSE