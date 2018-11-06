Packers Snap Counts: Role of Valdes-Scantling emerging in offense

Aaron Rodgers has a new weapon to utilize on offense.

Rookie wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has emerged as a downfield threat for the Packers, one that can take pressure off Davante Adams on the opposite side of the field.

Playing in 81 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday night in New England, Valdes-Scantling caught three of six targets for a team-best 101 yards, doing most of his damage on a 51-yard reception in the third quarter.

Valdes-Scantling has played in over 80 percent of the snaps in three of the last four games while filling in for an injured Geronimo Allison. With two 100-yard efforts in the past three games, Valdes-Scantling has proved he’s worthy of more playing time — although he will get it either way now that Allison is expected to be out for four to six weeks after undergoing surgery to replace a core muscle.

The Packers’ fifth-round pick ranks fourth among rookie receivers with 358 receiving yards. Only Tampa Bay’s DeSean Jackson averages more yards per reception (22.4) than Valdes-Scantling (21.1).

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Bryan Bulaga left the game with a knee injury after playing 22 snaps. Jason Spriggs replaced him at right tackle and was in for the remaining 52 plays.

— First-round pick Jaire Alexander played in 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the second straight week.

— Bashaud Breeland, signed as a free agent by Green Bay in late September, made his Packers debut starting at cornerback and played 96 percent of the snaps. He also handled the kick return duties and averaged 21.5 yards per return.

— Aaron Jones saw 58 percent of the snaps in Green Bay’s backfield and had 14 rushes for 76 yards (not to mention a costly fumble). Jamaal Williams 42 percent.

— Trade update: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix played in 71 percent of the defensive snaps in his debut for Washington, but he missed a key tackle on Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones that resulted in a touchdown. Ty Montgomery, who the Packers traded to Baltimore, was inactive Sunday.

GAME 8: PATRIOTS (OFFENSE)

PLAYER PLAYS (74) % Bakhtiari 74 100% Taylor 74 100% Bell 74 100% Linsley 74 100% Rodgers 74 100% Adams 71 96% Valdes-Scantling 60 81% Graham 59 80% Cobb 56 76% Spriggs 52 70% Jones 43 58% J. Williams 31 42% Kendricks 26 35% Bulaga 22 30% St. Brown 15 20% Lewis 7 9% Tonyan 2 3%

GAME 8: PATRIOTS (DEFENSE)