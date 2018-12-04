Things are looking gloomy in Green Bay.

Mike McCarthy has been fired, Aaron Rodgers looks disinterested and the Packers are all but mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

But as a season filled with turmoil and disappointment winds down, the Green Bay Packers saw a glimmer of hope on Sunday. It was the NFL debut of Jake Kumerow, the Wisconsin-Whitewater product who won the hearts of Packers fans in the preseason.

Kumerow played just five offensive snaps in his debut (as well as 14 on special teams), but quarterback Aaron Rodgers targeted him twice. The 26-year-old receiver caught an 11-yard reception to move the chains on Green Bay’s game-tying drive in the fourth quarter.

Kumerow hurt his shoulder in the preseason after leading the team with 190 receiving yards and two scores in the first two exhibition contests. He was placed on injured reserve in early September, and the Packers utilized one of their two return designations to bring him back.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— A season-high 20 different players saw action on offense against Arizona.

— Bryan Bulaga played 21 snaps before leaving the game with a knee injury. Jason Spriggs filled in for Bulaga and was at right tackle for the final 55 plays.

— Jamaal Williams hadn’t played more than 14 snaps since Week 9 against New England, but he was on the field for 38 snaps on Sunday, just one fewer than featured back Aaron Jones. In typical Williams fashion, he carried the ball seven times for 13 yards.

— Jimmy Graham caught a season-high eight passes while playing in 71 percent of the offensive snaps.

— Randall Cobb returned after missing three games and had 61 snaps (80 percent). He was targeted five times and had three catches for 25 yards.

— Safety Eddie Pleasant made his Packers debut and played on 11 defensive snaps (18 percent) and recorded one tackle. His dropped potential interception would be a key play in the loss.

— Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster played in a season-high 35 snaps (56 percent). He finished three tackles.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (76) % Bakhtiari 76 100% Taylor 76 100% Linsley 76 100% Rodgers 76 100% Adams 72 95% Valdes-Scantling 64 84% McCray 63 83% Cobb 61 80% Spriggs 55 72% Graham 54 71% Jones 39 51% J. Williams 38 50% Bulaga 21 28% St. Brown 15 20% Bell 13 17% Kendricks 12 16% Tonyan 9 12% Lewis 8 11% Kumerow 5 7% Vitale 3 4%

DEFENSE