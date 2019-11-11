Ibraheim Campbell jumped right in at safety after starting the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Campbell, who suffered a torn ACL last December, made his season debut Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

He played 42 snaps on defense, finishing with six tackles, tied for third on the team.

Claimed off waivers in November after the Packers traded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Campbell appeared in three games for Green Bay last year, registering 20 tackles. A fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2015, Campbell, 27, has also spent time with the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.

Meanwhile, Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams split the workload right down the middle, but the former stole the show.

The two running backs played 34 snaps each on offense and had 12 carries each. It’s the first time that Williams has drawn level with Jones since out-snapping him 39-36 against the Detroit Lions in Week 6.

Jones had the edge, rushing for 93 yards, while Williams rushed for 63. Both backs were nonfactors in the passing game. Jones wasn’t targeted, while Rodgers looked Williams’ way once, a pass that fell incomplete.

Jones, however, found pay dirt again, scoring three rushing touchdowns, the first time he’s broken through on the ground since his four-score outburst against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. He’s up to 14 rushing and receiving touchdowns on the season, tied with Panthers star Christian McCaffrey for the league lead.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was a nonfactor after playing at least 60% of the offense’s snaps in two straight. He played just 11 snaps with the offense Sunday and wasn’t targeted.

— Rookie tight end Jace Sternberger played 22% of the offense’s snaps a week after appearing on just one snap in his NFL debut.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (68) % Jenkins 68 100% Turner 68 100% Linsley 68 100% Rodgers 68 100% Bakhtiari 68 100% Bulaga 68 100% Adams 54 79% Graham 44 65% Allison 42 62% Lewis 38 56% Williams 34 50% Jones 34 50% Lazard 30 44% Kumerow 23 34% Sternberger 15 22% Vitale 13 19% Valdes-Scantling 11 16% Patrick 2 3%

DEFENSE