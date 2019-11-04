Davante Adams returned Sunday after a four-game absence, but he and quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled to get on the same page during the Green Bay Packers‘ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Adams was featured heavily, and was on the field for 84% of the offense’s snaps.

The 26-year-old receiver hauled in seven of his team-leading 11 catches for just 41 yards against the Chargers. He averaged just 3.73 yards per target, his lowest such mark since 2017.

Allen Lazard, who took on a prominent role in the Packers’ passing attack with Adams out, led the Packers with 44 receiving yards on four targets and three catches.

Used sparingly in the Packers’ first two games without Adams, Lazard played 85% of the offense’s snaps against the Raiders in Week 7, then played 67% of the snaps against the Chiefs in Week 8.

He was on the field for just 46% of the snaps against the Chargers. The Packers’ offense ran just 54 plays in Los Angeles, their lightest workload of the season, down from 69 plays against the Chiefs the previous week.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling played 69% of the snaps, while Geronimo Allison played 65%. Neither made much of an impact, however.

Allison was targeted twice and had two receptions for 21 yards, while Valdes-Scantling was targeted twice but was held without a catch.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Running back Aaron Jones out-snapped Jamaal Williams 32-24, but neither running back could get much going on the ground. The Packers finished with a combined 45 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

— Activated from injured reserve Saturday, rookie tight end Jace Sternberger saw his first action of the season, playing one snap on offense.

— Safety Adrian Amos played all 59 of the defense’s snaps. He’s appeared on all of the defense’s snaps in eight of nine games this season, missing just four on the season.

— Rookie safety Darnell Savage was the only other Packers defender to play all 59 snaps.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (54) % Jenkins 54 100% Turner 54 100% Linsley 54 100% Rodgers 54 100% Bakhtiari 54 100% Bulaga 54 100% Adams 45 83% Valdes-Scantling 37 69% Graham 35 65% Allison 35 65% Jones 32 59% Lazard 25 46% Williams 24 44% Lewis 19 35% Kumerow 13 24% Vitale 4 7% Sternberger 1 2%

DEFENSE