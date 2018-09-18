Packers Snap Counts: Green Bay’s cornerback quandary

After a solid opening game in which they allowed 171 passing yards (and no touchdowns) to Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky, the Green Bay Packers had Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins throw for 425 yards and four touchdowns, including a game-tying score and two-point conversion with 31 seconds remaining in regulation.

Cousins threw for 280 of those yards in the second half and overtime. Perhaps not coincidentally, starting cornerback Kevin King injured his groin and didn’t play in the second half.

King ended up playing just 26 defensive snaps a week after being on the field for every defensive play vs. the Bears. The other starter, Tramon Williams, played every snap for the second straight week.

That leaves the backups.

Rookie Jaire Alexander, the team’s first-round pick, saw a slight uptick in playing time. After appearing in 49 snaps (70 percent) vs. the Bears, Alexander got in on 56 snaps (77 percent) in Week 2, finishing with seven tackles, a tackle for loss and quarterback hurry.

Alexander seems like a logical choice for more playing time, but he’s already been getting three-quarters of the snaps.

So would perhaps Josh Jackson, Green Bay’s second-round pick this year who had a touchdown off a blocked punt. Interestingly, Jackson saw a decrease in snaps from Week 1 to Week 2. Against Chicago, Jackson played 46 defensive snaps (66 percent), but in the overtime tie against Minnesota just 34 snaps (47 pecent).

Meanwhile, Davon House, who only played on special teams in Week 1, got 24 snaps (33 percent) against the Vikings. He finished with two tackles and was among those in the area (along with safety Kentrell Brice) on Adam Thielen’s late fourth-quarter TD.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Other than Williams, three others have played every defensive snap in the first two weeks: Brice, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Blake Martinez.

— Mike Daniels saw an increase in snaps — going from 33 (47 percent) in Week 1 to 45 (62 percent) — but it didn’t help his production. He had no tackles and one QB hurry.

— Linebacker Korey Toomer played for the first time on defense. In just seven snaps he had three tackles, all solo.

— Wide receiver Davante Adams has missed just three offensive snaps in two games.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (77) % Bulaga 77 100% Bakhtiari 77 100% Taylor 77 100% McCray 77 100% Linsley 77 100% Rodgers 77 100% Adams 75 97% Cobb 71 92% Allison 61 79% Graham 58 75% Williams 47 61% Kendricks 27 35% Montgomery 26 34% Lewis 14 18% Valdes-Scantling 6 8%

DEFENSE