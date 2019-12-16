Packers Snap Counts: Kumerow makes impact with limited playing time

With just 11 snaps and one catch, wide receiver Jake Kumerow outgained most of his teammates during the Green Bay Packers‘ win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Kumerow gained 49 yards on a catch-and-run in the third quarter to set up Aaron Jones‘ two-yard touchdown run. He made several would-be tacklers miss on the play, including former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. It was his first catch since Week 10.

A former undrafted free agent out of UW-Whitewater, Kumerow has played sparingly this season with four starts and 12 appearances but has set career highs with 212 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions.

Kumerow played just 19% of the Packers’ offensive snaps against the Bears, fourth amongst Packers receivers. However, Davante Adams, who had seven receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown, and Jones, who rushed for 51 yards and two scores, were the only Packers players to register more yards from scrimmage.

Meanwhile, fellow receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has seen his role bottom out in recent weeks. Valdes-Scantling played just seven snaps and was targeted once.

Other notes:

— Defensive end Dean Lowry played just 40% of the defensive snaps, his smallest share of the season, but made a major impact. Lowry picked off Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky late in the fourth quarter, his first career interception.

— Rookie tight end Jace Sternberger out-snapped second-year counterpart Robert Tonyan.

— Jones out-snapped fellow running back Jamaal Williams by 10-plus snaps for the third straight game.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (59) % Jenkins 59 100% Bakhtiari 59 100% Rodgers 59 100% Linsley 59 100% Turner 59 100% Bulaga 59 100% Adams 55 93% Lazard 46 78% Jones 35 59% Allison 32 54% Lewis 32 54% Graham 25 42% Williams 24 41% Sternberger 14 24% Kumerow 11 19% Tonyan 9 15% Valdes-Scantling 7 12% Vitale 5 8%

DEFENSE