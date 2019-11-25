Packers Snap Counts: Backup Tim Boyle gets first regular season reps

Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game featured the first Tim Boyle sighting since Week 7.

The backup quarterback checked in for the final series of the Packers’ 38-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers after Aaron Rodgers posted one of the worst stat lines of his career.

Boyle played his first snaps since kneeling three times against the Oakland Raiders and completed his first pass, a five-yard strike to backup tight end Robert Tonyan.

He played 12 snaps on offense, going 3-for-4 for 15 yards.

Tonyan, who suffered a hip injury in Week 5, returned Sunday, playing a season-high 34% of the offense’s snaps, while rookie tight end Jace Sternberger was inactive after playing 22% of the snaps last week.

The Packers’ third-string quarterback as a rookie last season, Boyle took over as Rodgers’ backup after Green Bay cut DeShone Kizer in August.

Boyle, 25, spent three seasons at UConn before transferring to Eastern Kentucky, signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Other notes:

— Right tackle Bryan Bulaga played just nine snaps before exiting with a knee injury. He was replaced by Alex Light, who made his first appearance since Week 8.

— Aaron Jones out-snapped fellow running back Jamaal Williams 41-39.

— Geronimo Allison ranked second amongst Packers receivers, playing 68% of the offense’s snaps, his largest share since Week 5.

OFFENSE