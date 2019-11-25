Packers Snap Counts: Backup Tim Boyle gets first regular season reps

Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game featured the first Tim Boyle sighting since Week 7.

The backup quarterback checked in for the final series of the Packers’ 38-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers after Aaron Rodgers posted one of the worst stat lines of his career.

Boyle played his first snaps since kneeling three times against the Oakland Raiders and completed his first pass, a five-yard strike to backup tight end Robert Tonyan.

He played 12 snaps on offense, going 3-for-4 for 15 yards.

Tonyan, who suffered a hip injury in Week 5, returned Sunday, playing a season-high 34% of the offense’s snaps, while rookie tight end Jace Sternberger was inactive after playing 22% of the snaps last week.

The Packers’ third-string quarterback as a rookie last season, Boyle took over as Rodgers’ backup after Green Bay cut DeShone Kizer in August.

Boyle, 25, spent three seasons at UConn before transferring to Eastern Kentucky, signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Other notes:

— Right tackle Bryan Bulaga played just nine snaps before exiting with a knee injury. He was replaced by Alex Light, who made his first appearance since Week 8.

Aaron Jones out-snapped fellow running back Jamaal Williams 41-39.

Geronimo Allison ranked second amongst Packers receivers, playing 68% of the offense’s snaps, his largest share since Week 5.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (80) %
Jenkins 80 100%
Turner 80 100%
Linsley 80 100%
Bakhtiari 80 100%
Light 71 89%
Rodgers 68 85%
Adams 60 75%
Allison 54 68%
Lazard 52 65%
Jones 41 51%
Williams 39 49%
Graham 38 48%
Valdes-Scantling 30 38%
Lewis 28 35%
Tonyan 27 34%
Kumerow 22 28%
Boyle 12 15%
Vitale 9 11%
Bulaga 9 11%

DEFENSE

PLAYER Plays (48) %
Martinez 48 100%
Amos 48 100%
Alexander 48 100%
Savage 46 96%
Clark 42 88%
Z. Smith 40 83%
P. Smith 40 83%
King 34 71%
Williams 33 69%
Lowry 27 56%
Campbell 21 44%
Lancaster 21 44%
Sullivan 20 42%
Fackrell 19 40%
Goodson 13 27%
Gary 13 27%
Keke 8 17%
Adams 6 12%
Burks 1 2%