Packers Snap Counts: Lazard, Kumerow step up as other receivers battle injuries

Who was Aaron Rodgers going to throw to?

Davante Adams was ruled out for Sunday’s game, and the status of two other receivers was unknown leading up to the contest — Marquez Valdes-Scantling was slowed by knee and ankle injuries all week and Geronimo Allison was going through concussion protocol.

Though the latter pair of receivers did suit up against Oakland, their roles in the Green Bay Packers offense decreased due to injuries.

Enter Jake Kumerow and Allen Lazard.

Lazard led all receivers with 51 snaps on the field (85%) and Kumerow was second with 43 plays (72%). Lazard, who signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent this spring, caught three passes for 42 yards, including an absurd sideline catch in the third quarter.

Lazard’s previous career high was when he played 17 snaps last week against Detroit. Based on his strong play — and the fact that Rodgers asked for him on the field last week — Lazard’s role could see some consistency even when everyone gets healthy.

Kumerow, the Division III product from Wisconsin-Whitewater, caught two passes for 54 yards and a score, his second career touchdown coming just before halftime.

Despite being on the field for just 20 snaps (33%), Valdes-Scantling led Green Bay with 133 receiving yards. He gained 74 yards on one play — a dash to the end zone in the fourth quarter for his second touchdown of the season.

Allison hauled in three catches for 33 yards while seeing 57% of the action.

Rodgers completed passes to eight different targets — those four receivers, running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, tight end Jimmy Graham and fullback Danny Vitale.

Rodgers posted 429 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions for a perfect 158.3 passer rating, setting a new Packers single-game record.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— For the first time this season, safety Adrian Amos and linebacker Blake Martinez didn’t play every defensive snap.

— Star defensive lineman Kenny Clark left the game in the second quarter with a shin injury and took a cart to the locker room to be evaluated. But Clark was back on the field the next series and ended up playing 73% of the snaps.

— Rookie Ka’dar Hollman, a sixth-round pick in April’s draft, saw his first career defensive snaps Sunday.

— Jones played 34 snaps (57%) while fellow running back Williams was active for 24 plays (40%).

GAME 7: RAIDERS (OFFENSE)