Packers Snap Counts: Green Bay finally unleashes RB Jones

The Green Bay Packers let running back Aaron Jones run loose Sunday afternoon in their 21-16 win over Minnesota.

Finally.

Jones was on the field for 57% of the Packers’ offensive plays Sunday, right around the 59% clip from last week. However, his usage went way up.

For the first time in his career, Jones saw over 20 carries. He turned 23 rushing attempts into 116 yards and a touchdown while also catching four of his six targets for 34 yards.

It could’ve been an even bigger day, too. On a second-and-10 in the fourth quarter, Jones had a one-on-one mismatch with Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks on a deep wheel route. But quarterback Aaron Rodgers underthrew Jones, the ball fell incomplete, and the Packers were forced to punt two plays later.

Shoot.

The good news is Jones’ involvement in the passing game. Through two weeks, Jones has been targeted on 25.8% of his routes, which ranks sixth among running backs that have run 20+ routes.

Jones has seen 17+ rushing attempts just five times out of 26 career games. In those contests, he’s averaging 104.4 yards on the ground and has scored a touchdown in all of them.

Hopefully, head coach Matt LaFleur continues to give Jones the ball.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Za’Darius Smith left the field for a bit in the second half after suffering an ankle injury, but he was back in towards the end of the game. Smith was on the field for 56 of the Packers’ 65 defensive snaps.

— Wide receiver Jake Kumerow was on the field for six snaps and hauled in his first reception of the season, a 12-yard connection in the fourth quarter.

— Marquez Valdes-Scantling played 87% of the snaps, up from his 66% clip last week. Geronimo Allison’s playing time stayed consistent, though – 50% to 45%.

— Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Blake Martinez and Jaire Alexander were all on the field for 100% of Green Bay’s defensive snaps.

— Tight end Jimmy Graham was on the field for 54 snaps but didn’t haul in a reception. He was targeted twice.

OFFENSE

PLAYER PLAYS (75) % Bulaga 74 99% Bakhtiari 74 99% Linsley 74 99% Turner 74 99% Rodgers 74 99% Adams 71 95% Valdes-Scantling 65 87% Taylor 56 75% Graham 54 72% Jones 43 57% Williams 35 47% Allison 34 45% Lewis 31 41% Tonyan 22 29% Jenkins 18 24% Vitale 8 11% Kumerow 6 8% Davis 4 5% Amos 1 1% Goodson 1 1% Fackrell 1 1% Redmond 1 1% T. Brown 1 1% Scott 1 1% Bradley 1 1% Lazard 1 1%

DEFENSE