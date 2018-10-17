Packers Snap Counts: RB by committee approach continues despite Jones’ strong play

Why, oh why doesn’t Aaron Jones get more looks?

Mike McCarthy has repeatedly said he’s sticking with a “running back by committee” for the Packers offense. That’s understandable — it’s 2018 in the NFL and “committees” are common and, typically, a good idea — but it’s the hierarchy of the Packers’ group that is the problem.

Out of the Packers’ running back trio of Aaron Jones, Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams, Jones has been the best this season, and it’s not even close. Jones boasts a 5.9 yards per carry, much better than Montgomery (4.1) and Williams (3.8). Only three running backs with 30+ carries have a better yards per attempt than Jones this season — Matt Breida (6.8), Austin Ekeler (6.4) and Isaiah Crowell (6.1).

PLAYER ATT YDS TD YPC Jamaal Williams 59 224 0 3.8 Aaron Jones 32 188 1 5.9 Ty Montgomery 24 77 1 4.1

The Packers have had eight runs of 15+ yards this season. Four are by Jones, including a 30-yard scamper against Buffalo in Week 4, three are scrambles from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Ty Montgomery has one. Yep, that leaves exactly zero explosive runs from Jamaal Williams, who leads Green Bay in carries.

Against San Francisco on Monday night, Jones was on the field for just 19 snaps, fewer than Williams (27) and Montgomery (26). It marked the second straight week Jones has played just 27 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps, and the third time in the last four games he’s played less than Williams and Montgomery.

When Jones is on the field, the Packers are feeding him the ball. Jones has seen a team-high 42 percent of the carries since returning from suspension in Week 3. But it’s still not enough when he’s putting up these kinds of numbers in a limited number of snaps.

Make Jones the featured back, and things will open up for the Packers offense.

Other notes from Monday’s snap counts:

— Who had the most offensive snaps among Green Bay wide receivers? Nope, not Davante Adams. Rookie fifth-round pick Marquez Valdes-Scandling was in on 66 of 71 plays (93 percent). He had only three catches (on six targets), but finished with 103 yards, thanks in part to a 60-yard haul, the Packers’ longest play of the game.

— Signed to Green Bay’s active roster Oct. 6, rookie defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster saw his first NFL action Monday and appeared in three snaps.

— Tight end Marcedes Lewis played in his most snaps of the season, 22 (31 percent). He had the same number of snaps as fellow backup tight end Lance Kendricks. Kendricks, though, caught two passes while Lewis wasn’t even targeted.

— Five players on defense played every snap: Safeties Kentrell Brice and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerbacks Kevin King and Tramon Williams. Clinton-Dix and Martinez have yet to miss a defensive snap in 2018.

GAME 6: 49ERS (OFFENSE)

PLAYER PLAYS (71) % Bakhtiari 71 100% Taylor 71 100% Linsley 71 100% Rodgers 71 100% Bell 67 94% Valdes-Scantling 66 93% Adams 63 89% Bulaga 59 83% Graham 56 79% St. Brown 35 49% Williams 27 38% Montgomery 26 37% Lewis 22 31% Kendricks 22 31% Jones 19 27% Moore 17 24% Patrick 16 23% Tonyan 2 3%

GAME 6: 49ERS (DEFENSE)