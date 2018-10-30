Packers Snap Counts: Aaron Jones leads backfield

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy finally unleashed running back Aaron Jones.

Sort of.

Jones, whose nebulous role in the Packers’ running back committee has been the subject of consistent consternation this season, had a season-high 12 carries Sunday in Green Bay’s 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The second-year back was on the field for 62 percent of the offense’s snaps, his largest share since Week 7 of last season.

Jones delivered, racking up a season-high 86 rushing yards and a touchdown while averaging a season-high 7.17 yards per carry.

Backfield-mate Jamaal Williams played 25 percent of the snaps and had just four carries for nine yards and a touchdown.

Ty Montgomery, whose kick return gaffe derailed the Packers’ comeback attempt, was on the field for just 12 percent of the snaps, and had two carries for six yards.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Rookie receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling retained a major role in the offense despite the return of Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison, out-snapping both.

— Meanwhile, Equanimeous St. Brown, who was on the field for 95 percent and 93 percent of the snaps against the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, played just 12 percent.

— Cornerback Jaire Alexander played on all 78 of the defense’s snaps, a first for the rookie, who had missed the previous two games with a groin injury.

— Cornerback Bashaud Breeland, signed after the Packers placed Davon House on injury reserve in September, didn’t carry an injury designation, but was a healthy scratch.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (52) % Bulaga 52 100% Bakhtiari 52 100% Bell 52 100% Taylor 52 100% Linsley 52 100% Rodgers 52 100% Graham 46 88% D. Adams 40 77% Jones 32 62% Valdes-Scantling 31 60% Allison 30 58% Cobb 24 46% Kendricks 17 33% Williams 13 25% Lewis 12 23% Montgomery 6 12% St. Brown 6 12% Tonyan 3 6%

DEFENSE