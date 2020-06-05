Packers sign sixth-round pick Jon Runyan

The Green Bay Packers have signed sixth-round pick Jon Runyan to a contract, his agent announced Friday.

Runyan, the 192nd overall pick in the 2020 draft, played left tackle at Michigan but will likely slide over to guard in the NFL.

Runyan played 34 games for the Wolverines from 2016-19 and was named to the All-Big Ten first team in 2018 and 2019.

Runyan’s father played 14 seasons in the NFL and was named a Pro Bowl tackle for Philadelphia in 2002.

On Monday, Green Bay inked sixth-round choice Simon Stepaniak and seventh-rounder Vernan Scott to contracts.