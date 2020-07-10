Packers sign sixth-round pick Jake Hanson

The Green Bay Packers have signed sixth-round pick Jake Hanson, the team announced Friday.

Hanson, the No. 208th overall pick in the 2020 draft, was a four-year starter at Oregon and was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 in each season. Overall, he played in 50 games with 49 starts (the only time he didn’t start was because he had to sit out due to a targeting penalty the previous game).

Hanson was one of three offensive linemen selected in the sixth round by Green Bay, joining Michigan guard Jon Runyan and Indiana guard Simon Stepaniak.

Former Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara, a third-round choice by the Packers, remains as the only unsigned player out of Green Bay’s nine-man 2020 draft class.