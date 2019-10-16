With their wide receiver corps hobbled, the Green Bay Packers signed veteran Ryan Grant on Wednesday.

Grant, a fifth-round pick of Washington in 2014, has 123 receptions for 1,333 yards and seven touchdowns since entering the league.

Green Bay had to rely on youngsters like Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard and Darrius Shepherd against the Lions.

The Packers have been without top receiver Davante Adams the past two games and Geronimo Allison left Monday night’s win over Detroit with a head injury. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was also dinged up in that contest with a leg injury but did return to action. Grant’s signing could be an indication that Allison might not be able to play this week.

Grant will over some veteran help. He most recently played for the Packers’ opponent this Sunday, the Oakland Raiders, appearing in two games with four catches for 14 yards.

Grant’s best season came in 2017 when he caught 45 passes for 573 yards and four touchdowns. He signed with Indianapolis in 2018 and played in 14 games, with 10 starts, finishing with 35 receptions for 334 and a touchdown.

To make room on the roster for Grant, the Packers cut running back Tra Carson, who was signed off the practice squad after Jamaal Williams was hurt. He carried six times for 14 yards and caught four passes for 18 yards in the win over Dallas.