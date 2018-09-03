Packers sign RB Darius Jackson, release CB Herb Waters

The Green Bay Packers signed running back Darius Jackson off the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad and released cornerback Herb Waters, the team announced Monday.

Selected in the sixth round by Dallas in 2016, Jackson has yet to appear in an NFL game. He was a game day inactive for 13 games during his rookie campaign and spent 2017 on injured reserve. Jackson will wear No. 22 with the Packers.

The 24-year-old played four seasons at Eastern Michigan and compiled 1,596 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns on 321 carries (5.0 yards per carry) in his collegiate career.

Jackson will open the season as the Packers’ third back behind Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery on the depth chart, as Green Bay will be without running back Aaron Jones for the first two weeks of the season due to a suspension.

Waters, who signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2016, was on the Packers’ practice squad his rookie season and was on injured reserve for all of 2017 after suffering a shoulder injury in training camp.