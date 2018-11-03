Packers sign punter Drew Kaser, rule WR Allison out for Sunday

The Green Bay Packers signed punter Drew Kaser, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Punter JK Scott was not included on Green Bay’s injury report, so it appears the Packers will have two punters on their active roster Sunday night against New England.

Selected in the sixth round by the (then) San Diego Chargers in 2016, Kaser has played 36 career games and is averaging 47.4 yards per punt with a long of 69 yards.

Outside of a down performance last week in Los Angeles, Scott has been solid as Green Bay’s punter, as he has placed eight kicks inside the 20-yard line in seven games and is averaging 45.3 yards per attempt.

In other Packers news, wide receiver Geronimo Allison has been ruled out for Sunday.