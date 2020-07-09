Packers sign fifth-round pick Kamal Martin
FOX Sports Wisconsin
The Green Bay Packers have signed fifth-round pick Kamal Martin, the team announced Thursday.
The 175th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Martin was a two-year starter at linebacker at the University of Minnesota. In 2019, Martin had 66 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, three passes defensed and two interceptions. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten.
The Packers needed to fill the position after losing Kyler Fackrell, B.J. Goodson and Blake Martinez in free agency.