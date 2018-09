The Green Bay Packers announced Sunday that they’ve signed eight practice squad players, all of whom spent the preseason with the team before being cut.

Below is a look at the transactions:

Joel Bouagnon – RB

Austin Davis – C

Kendall Donnerson – LB

Joe Kerridge – FB

Tyler Lancaster – DL

James Looney – DL

Greer Martini – LB

Adam Pankey – G/T