Packers sign draft picks Jackson, Burks
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have signed second-round pick Josh Jackson and third-rounder Oren Burks of Vanderbilt.
Jackson, a cornerback, was taken with the 45th overall pick in last month’s draft. His signing comes two days after the Packers signed first-round pick Jaire Alexander, a cornerback from Louisville.
The 6-foot, 196-pound Jackson led the country with eight interceptions as a senior for the Hawkeyes, returning two for touchdowns. He and Alexander are expected to improve a Green Bay secondary that allowed 30 touchdown passes last season, tied for the second-highest total of any team.
Burks is a linebacker.
Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the signings Thursday.