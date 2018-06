The Green Bay Packers added depth to their trenches Monday, adding defensive tackle Joey Mbu.

Mbu has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Houston in 2015. He’s appeared in nine games over his NFL career — seven for Indianapolis in 2017 — and has tallied three tackles.

Mbu will wear No. 73 for the Packers.